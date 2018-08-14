Home Entertainment English

Backstreet Boys to be presenters at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Backstreet Boys is among the list of celebrities who will be presenters at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Published: 14th August 2018

Backstreet Boys. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Backstreet Boys is among the list of celebrities who will be presenters at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Along with the pop group, "Night School" co-stars Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart will be handing out trophies, as will Millie Bobby Brown, who is featured in Maroon's star-studded music video for the song "Girls like you" with Cardi B, reports ew.com.

Other presenters include actress Amandla Stenberg, singer Bebe Rexha, actress Blake Lively and rapper G-Eazy.

Singer-actress Rita Ora, who received two nominations for her collaboration with late DJ Avicii on "Lonely together", and singer Liam Payne, nominated for his "Get low (street video)" with Zedd, are slated to present.

The VMAs will take place here on August 20.

