Home Entertainment English

Ethan Peck to star as Spock in 'Star Trek: Discovery'

The child of a human mother and an alien father from the planet Vulcan, Spock serves aboard the Enterprise and is foster brother to Discover''s second officer Michael Burnham.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ethan Peck. (Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Ethan Peck has been roped in to play the iconic role of Spock in "Star Trek: Discovery".

Spock is the half-human and half-Vulcan science officer of the USS Enterprise. Set to premiere in 2019, the new season, which takes place years before the original "Star Trek" television series, will feature an encounter between the USS Discovery and the USS Enterprise, reports variety.com.

The child of a human mother and an alien father from the planet Vulcan, Spock serves aboard the Enterprise and is foster brother to Discover''s second officer Michael Burnham.

Spock was created in the original "Star Trek" series by Leonard Nimoy, who also portrayed the character in eight feature films, "Star Trek: The Animated Series", and in two episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation".

"Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of "Star Trek"," Executive producer Alex Kurtzman said.

He added "The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion. We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role.

"An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock's greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning."

Kurtzman said that Peck "walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock's legacy".

Pe'k's TV credits include roles "Madam Secretary"" "Gossip Girl" "10 Things I Hate About You", and "That '70s Show".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Star Trek: Discovery Ethan Peck

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala; Red alert issued in major districts
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps