Tessa Thompson in talks to lead 'Lady and the Tramp'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Tessa Thompson is in negotiations to headline the voice cast of Disney's live-action/CG hybrid remake of 1955 classic "Lady and the Tramp".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, if the deal goes through, the 34-year-old actor will join Justin Theroux and Ashley Jensen.

Kiersey Clemons recently came on board the project.

The 1955 classic followed two dogs, an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady and a street-smart, downtown stray mongrel called the Tramp, as they embark on many romantic adventures.

Theroux will be voicing Tramp with Jensen providing the voice for Scottish Terrier Jackie and Clemons will voice play Darling, the owner of Lady.

The studio has hired Charlie Bean to helm the live-action/CG hybrid remake with Andrew Bujalski's script.

Brigham Taylor will produce the project, which will be exclusively available on Disney's digital streaming service scheduled to be launched late next year.