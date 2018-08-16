Home Entertainment English

Disney confirms James Gunn won't be hired back for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3'

The 52-year-old director was terminated from directing the third film in the series after a series of old offensive tweets made by the filmmaker resurfaced on social media.

Published: 16th August 2018 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

James Gunn arrives at the 20th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles. (File|AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: James Gunn, who was fired as the director of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3", will not be coming back as Disney has reconfirmed its decision to let go of the filmmaker.

The 52-year-old director was terminated from directing the third film in the series after a series of old offensive tweets made by the filmmaker resurfaced on social media.

According to Variety, Disney and Marvel are "standing by their decision to not reinstate him as helmer for the next installment."

The decision was taken after a "courtesy" meeting between the director and Disney chairman Alan Horn where Gunn and his team tried hard to convince the studio.

Marvel studios president Kevin Feige, who was rumoured to be lobbying for the director's reinstatement, stands by the studio's decision to not rehire Gunn.

After Gunn's firing, an online petition was launched by fans of the franchise asking the studio to take back its decision.

Gunn also received support from the cast of the franchise, who had signed an open letter asking the studio to bring back the director.

Veteran actor Kurt Russell, who played Ego in the second installment, had also defended Gunn saying "we're getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Disney

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States