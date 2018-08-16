Home Entertainment English

Kylie Jenner has stash of designer bags for daughter Stormi

Kylie has said she wants Stormi to run her Kylie Cosmetics empire as well, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Published: 16th August 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kylie Jenner with Stormy. (Photo: Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV personality Kylie Jenner is keeping her handbags for her daughter Stormi.

Speaking in a video clip uploaded on her YouTube account, Kylie picked up a pink mini Hermès Kelly bag worth $27,000 and said: "Kourtney gave me this, which I think is super cute. I was really surprised because I feel like Kourtney never really cares about Christmas gifts so when she gave me this last year, it was really special.

"This one I am definitely going to let Stormi wear, probably, when she says, 'Mommy, I want to carry a purse'. So, this is probably going to be her first purse."

The 21-year-old personality then dropped down a shelf level and picked up a Louis Vuitton bag and said: "Another purse that is really special to me, well two purses. My mom gave these to me and Kendall (her older sister) when we were like super babies. So I am definitely going to give this to Stormi."

Kylie has said she wants Stormi to run her Kylie Cosmetics empire as well, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Maybe one day (I will) pass this on to Stormi, if she's into it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kylie Jenner handbags Stormi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States