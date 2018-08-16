Taylor Swift gets emotional on sexual assault verdict anniversary

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Music sensation Taylor Swift got emotional during her concert in Florida as she marked the one-year anniversary of her sexual-assault trial victory.

The star choked up as she said that on the very day a year ago the jury believed her and gave the verdict against former DJ David Mueller who groped her during a 2013 meet-and-greet, confirmed TMZ.

She also thanked her fans for supporting her through the ups and downs of her life, saying, "My life is all the more difficult because it is in the public eye."

The singer, who is on her fifth concert tour, Reputation Stadium Tour, for the latest studio album 'Reputation', has been dropping one old favourite song at every stop so far.

Taylor was recently cast in the film 'Cats'. The movie is about a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make a choice that changes their lives.