Director Steve McQueen to get BAFTA honour

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: British director Steve McQueen will receive BAFTA's John Schlesinger Britannia Award.

BAFTA Los Angeles on Thursday announced that McQueen, who won an Oscar for "12 Years a Slave", would be this year's recipient of the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for excellence in directing at the group's 2018 Britannia Awards, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The award's previous recipients include Ava DuVernay, Sam Mendes, Danny Boyle, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino and Kathryn Bigelow.

The honour will be presented to McQueen by Viola Davis, the lead star of his much-anticipated "Widows", which is yet to have its world premiere.

"Widows" is McQueen's fourth feature as director after "12 Years a Slave", "Shame" and "Hunger".

The 2018 Britannia Awards will take place on October 26 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.