Home Entertainment English

Director Steve McQueen to get BAFTA honour

The award's previous recipients include Ava DuVernay, Sam Mendes, Danny Boyle, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino and Kathryn Bigelow.

Published: 17th August 2018 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Director Steve McQueen. |AFP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: British director Steve McQueen will receive BAFTA's John Schlesinger Britannia Award.

BAFTA Los Angeles on Thursday announced that McQueen, who won an Oscar for "12 Years a Slave", would be this year's recipient of the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for excellence in directing at the group's 2018 Britannia Awards, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The award's previous recipients include Ava DuVernay, Sam Mendes, Danny Boyle, Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino and Kathryn Bigelow.

The honour will be presented to McQueen by Viola Davis, the lead star of his much-anticipated "Widows", which is yet to have its world premiere.

"Widows" is McQueen's fourth feature as director after "12 Years a Slave", "Shame" and "Hunger".

The 2018 Britannia Awards will take place on October 26 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BAFTA Steve McQueen 12 Years a Slave Oscar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career