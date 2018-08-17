Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lopez's 'Shades of Blue' to have a tragic finale?

She said that the detective's character helped her grow and become independent in many ways.

A poster for the series 'Shades of Blue' (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The series finale of Jennifer Lopez starrter 'Shades of Blue' is finally here! The actor-singer has dropped a few hints about how her character Detective Harlee Santo's story will end in the finale which will be aired on 19 August.

It appears that the show will come to an emotional and tragic end. After playing the role of a detective who straddles the lines of personal morals and professional ethics, Lopez said she has very mixed feelings about sending Harlee off with blood on her hands after three seasons, reported Entertainment Weekly.

The 'Ice Age' actor said, "It's bittersweet, because it was such a hard role and such a demanding project for me. It took up so much of my time. And in that sense, I knew we were ready to move to the next chapter." Lopez added that she fell in love with the cast, characters, and the story, and also loved playing Harlee's character.

NBC recently announced that the current season of 'Shades of Blue' would be its last, just ahead of the season 3 which premiered in June.

'Shades of Blue' is an American crime drama series, the story is set in New York City and revolves around the life of a single-mother NYPD detective who is forced to work for the FBI's anti-corruption task force while dealing with her own financial and family problems.

Hinting that the audience may get to see 'Shades of Blue' return someday. Lopez already has a packed schedule with the second season of 'World of Dance' which is underway, her Las Vegas residency 'All I Have' is scheduled to continue till September, and a new rom-com 'Second Act'. (ANI)

