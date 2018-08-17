Home Entertainment English

Pete Davidson opens up about his engagement to Ariana Grande

The 'Saturday Night Live' star revealed that he and Grande have not made any solid wedding plans.

Published: 17th August 2018 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 07:10 PM   |  A+A-

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Comedian Pete Davidson can't stop gushing over her fiancee and singer Ariana Grande as he opened up about their engagement.

"The day I met her, I was like, 'Hey, I'll marry you tomorrow,'" he said about Grande. "I sent her a picture of engagement rings and said, 'Do you like any of these?''. To which Grande replied, ''Those are my favorite ones.''

The 'Saturday Night Live' star revealed that he and Grande have not made any solid wedding plans, but added it is "definitely going to happen, for sure." The pair recently moved into a Manhattan apartment, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The couple made headlines after getting engaged in June, less than a month after it was publicly revealed, via an Instagram post, that they were dating. 

