'The Royals' canceled after four seasons

LOS ANGELES: "The Royals" has been cancelled by E! after four seasons.

"E! will not be moving forward with another season of 'The Royals', which launched in 2015 as the network's first original scripted series," a network spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline.

"Over four seasons, 'The Royals' took viewers behind the palace gates on a scandalous journey filled with twists and turns. We are grateful to the cast and our producing partners at Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions."

Starring Elizabeth Hurley, "The Royals" followed a fictional modern day royal family as they find love, conspire against one another, and are forced to face long-hidden secrets, all in the name of the crown.

In addition to Hurley, it also starred Max Brown, William Moseley, Jake Maskall, Tom Austen, Alexandra Park, and Genevieve Gaunt.

Brian Robbins, Joe Davola, and Shauna Phelan served as executive producers.

The season four finale aired earlier this year.

In December of last year, creator/showrunner Mark Schwahn was terminated following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment.

E! cancelled its other scripted drama "The Arrangement" after two seasons in May.