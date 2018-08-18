Ariana Grande offers homage to Manchester attack victims

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Ariana Grande paid her heartfelt tribute to the victims of Manchester terrorist attack with her latest album, 'Sweetener'.

On the final track of the album, 'Get Well Soon', Grande sang about taking care and removing negativity from the lives of her fans, confirmed People Magazine.

"This is for everybody / Babe, you gotta take care of you body, yuh yuh / Ain't no time to deny it, that is why we talking about it / So deal with it, don't try to get by it," she sings on the track.

The 25-year-old star also observed 40 seconds of silence at the end of the song, bringing the song to a total time of five minutes and 22 seconds to honour her fans who were killed or got injured in the attack.

The deadly terror attack took place at Grande's May 22 concert last year, killing at least 22 people and wounding more than 100.

Meanwhile, Grande also paid a soulful tribute to music royalty Aretha Franklin during Thursday's episode of the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.