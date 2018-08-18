Jean-Claude Van Damme's son pleads guilty in knife incident

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme's son, Nicholas Francois Van Varenberg, has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for holding his roommate at knifepoint.

Van Varenberg, 22, entered his plea on Wednesday at an Arizona court, records show.

He's is set to be sentenced on October 3, reported E! online.

The incident took place in September and saw Van Varenberg arrested by police in Phoenix on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful imprisonment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It was reported by the Arizona Republic at the time that Tempe police had carried out a welfare check after Van Varenberg left a trail of blood from an elevator he had punched in his apartment building to his home.

When police arrived, he declined medical attention and the cop left.

But he returned shortly after to investigate a complaint of banging and yelling coming from the home, the newspaper said.

The Tempe Police Department said that Van Varenberg had threatened to kill his roommate with a kitchen knife if he opened the door to the cop.

He was arrested and booked into Tempe City Jail, and was later released after posting a USD 10,000 bond.

He was also ordered to stay away from the apartment and find somewhere else to live while he waited for the case to be processed in court.