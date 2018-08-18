WATCH | First trailer of Disney's 'Star Wars Resistance' is out

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The first trailer of Disney Channel's latest animated series 'Star Wars Resistance' is out and it is a light-hearted adventure featuring familiar faces from the opera franchise.

The series will kick start from Xiono's mission to spy on a planet full of new aliens. Xiono bears an uncanny resemblance to Bolin from `The Legend of Korra` and lives with a friend of Poe Dameron.

The official Twitter handle of Star Wars unveiled the trailer, writing, "Take to the skies with #StarWarsResistance. Premieres Sunday, October 7 at 10 pm ET/PT on @DisneyChannel."

Twitterati also went berserk over the trailer and expressed their excitement over the same.

A user wrote, "I will patiently await for Kylo Ren to reintroduce himself in this series. #StarWarsResistance."

England cricketer Robert Key also took to his Twitter account and wrote, "I'm loving the 3D animation style of Star Wars Resistance."

'Star Wars Resistance' will premiere on October 7.