Ariana Grande opens up about Pete Davidson's proposal

Ariana Grande has spoken about her engagement several times in the recent weeks as she promotes her new album 'Sweetener'.

Published: 19th August 2018 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Ariana Grande

American singer Ariana Grande (File | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Ariana Grande opened up about her fiance, Pete Davidson's non-"Googly" proposal to her.

In a recent interview, she said, "It was just really simple and really sweet. We were just like hanging out and he had a ring and he just asked me. It was really sweet. He didn't get on the knee or anything, thank God...oh my God, that would have been so googly."

The 25-year-old singer has spoken about her engagement several times in the recent weeks as she promotes her new album 'Sweetener', confirmed E!Online.

Also, the 'Saturday Night Live' star revealed that he and Grande have not made any solid wedding plans, but will definitely marry soon. The pair recently moved into a Manhattan apartment.

The couple made headlines after getting engaged in June, less than a month after it was publicly revealed, via an Instagram post, that they were dating.

