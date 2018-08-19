Home Entertainment English

Backstreet Boys cancel Oklahoma concert after fans get injured

Pop group Backstreet Boys cancelled their concert here after several fans got injured in a structure collapse.

OKLAHOMA: Pop group Backstreet Boys cancelled their concert here after several fans got injured in a structure collapse.

Their concert was to take place at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. But high wind and rain caused damage to the group's stage and equipment, reports etonline.com.

News of the cancellation arrived from the group's member Kevin Richardson, who tweeted on Saturday: "Update... unfortunately, due to damage sustained in the storm earlier this evening, we are unable to perform the show tonight. Safety is always number one. Keep your tickets because Backstreet will be back!"

Additionally, a temporary structure was knocked down, injuring a number of fans prior to the show. Video has surfaced of fans helping other fans recover from the incident outside the venue. Emergency personnel were immediately called to the scene.

"At 5:00 p.m., WinStar World Casino and Resort officials began evacuation of the outdoor concert venue after observing that lightning was within four miles of the casino," Kym Koch Thompson, spokeswoman for the resort, said in a statement.

"All patrons in the area were asked to move and to seek shelter from the storm. However, about 150 patrons who were standing in line for the Backstreet Boys concert did not heed staff's warnings.

"At approximately 5:30 p.m., the storm hit and knocked over the concert entrance trusses with 70-80 mile an hour winds and heavy rain. Fourteen people were treated at the scene and then transported to local hospitals. Two have already been released. Love County emergency responders, Lighthorse Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are on scene.

"We know that fans often suffer through inclement weather for their favourite acts, but this was an unusual event and our thoughts are with those who were injured during this storm."

