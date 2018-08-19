Home Entertainment English

Be there for each other: Ariana Grande on Manchester attack

The topic came up when Darden mentioned 'Get Well Soon', the Sweetener track that addresses the tragedy.

Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ariana Grande says she is battling with anxiety, more than a year after 22 people were killed in a terrorist attack following her concert in Manchester, England.

During a sit-down interview with Ebro Darden on Apple's Beats 1 Radio Friday, Grande was overcome with emotion - crying over the pain she carries in the wake of Manchester, reports variety.com.

The topic came up when Darden mentioned "Get Well Soon", the Sweetener track that addresses the tragedy.

"It's just about being there for each other and helping each other through scary times and anxiety", Grande, 25, said of the song as tears started welling in her eyes.

"You know, there is some dark s*** out there, man. And we just have to be there for each other as much as we can. Because you never f***ing know, you know. So I wanted to do something to make people feel good and less alone," she added.

Grande found herself at the centre of tragedy on May 22 last year when an improvised explosive device was detonated outside her concert at the Manchester Arena, killing 23 people and injuring 250.

Grande went on to explain that the Manchester attack changed her perspective on life.

"We see this on the news. (And) you feel bad, you tweet (about) it, you post a picture, you send your condolences, you say something and then you move on... (But) people are permanently affected by this s***," said Grande.

"Perspective, it changes everything. It changes your life quite a bit," she said.

"I really want to be present, and follow happy impulses, and figure that out later. You want to just stay in the moment. You try not to give into fear because obviously that is the whole point of being here."

