Demi Lovato's backup dancer denies supplying her drugs

In an emotional essay shared on Vitale's Instagram, Dani Vitale made it clear that she was not responsible for Demi Lovato's relapse.

Published: 19th August 2018 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Demi Lovato

Singer Demi Lovato (Photo | Demi Lovato Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Demi Lovato's long-time backup dancer and friend Dani Vitale is denying rumours that she provided drugs to the singer.

In an emotional essay shared on Vitale's Instagram, the dancer made it clear that she was not responsible for "Échame la Culpa" singer's relapse, reports variety.com.

"I have never touched nor even seen a drug in my entire life. I do not do drugs nor would I ever encourage or supply them to anyone I love," Vitale wrote.

Vitale, 28, went on to recount how she had been out celebrating her birthday with friends on July 23. The next morning, she woke up to a call about Lovato's overdose.

"My whole being was ridden with sadness, confusion, love and hopelessness," she said.

Later rumours that Vitale had supplied Lovato with drugs sent Vitale into turmoil.

"I wound up not leaving my house nor my bed for 3 weeks. Ridden with severe depression, fear, anxiety, sadness, anger, disgust, numbness and many more adjectives that I've been feeling that I sadly can't even put into words," she wrote on Instagram.

"After days of countless nights not being able to sleep, or waking up in a full sweat and soaking in my own tears, I was forced to put my phone in a dresser drawer. Terrified to open a blind or to get out of bed, my house remained just as dark as my mind daily," she added.

Vitale thought if she stayed asleep, "that was the time I did not have to be conscious living in this hell that was being forced upon me.

"And there were nights I would honestly hope I would not wake up the next morning so I did not have to live through this any more and it would all go away," she added.

Demi Lovato Dani Vitale

