Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman wrap 'Big Little Lies' season two

Published: 19th August 2018 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have completed the shooting of the second season of "Big Little Lies".

The actors, who are also attached with the HBO show as executive producers, took to Instagram to make the announcement, in which they gave a special shout-out to director Andrea Arnold.

Witherspoon shared a montage of images featuring herself alongside Kidman and co-stars Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern.

"Feeling so grateful to my #BigLittleLies family on our last day of shooting Season 2! You have all inspired me, supported me, made me laugh & cry. Making the second season even more exciting than the last (I can't wait for y'all to see it!) Thank you @HBO and our amazing Director Andrea Arnold! Big love to my sisters @nicolekidman @lauradern @shailenewoodley @zoeisabellakravitz and #MerylStreep," she wrote.

Kidman shared a picture in which she can be seen wearing a T-shirt which has names of the show's five main characters' names - Celeste & Jane & Bonnie & Renata & Madeline with a dropped 'n' - printed on it.

"That's a wrap on #BigLittleLies Season 2 filming! What a beautiful journey this has been with my Monterey 5 sisters and our passionate dedicated crew. Thank you HBO for the amazing opportunity and thank you Andrea Arnold for being our fearless leader, and of course the one and only Meryl Streep for believing in us. I love you all," she wrote alongside the image.

Streep is the newest addition to the cast and will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard) in the show.

The sophomore season of "Big Little Lies" will premier next year.

