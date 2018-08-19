Home Entertainment English

Selena Gomez​ believes in paying the love forward

Selena Gomez disclosed last year that she underwent a kidney transplant, and that her friend Francia Raisa had donated her own kidney for the operation.

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Selena Gomez is happy to "pay the love forward" after receiving immense love and support from fans following her kidney transplant.

A speech filmed by Gomez at WE Day in April, when she spoke about her kidney transplant, has now been released, reports Metro.co.uk.

She spoke about her personal health struggles and how people motivated her to battle the health issues.

"You are focusing on making the world a more hopeful place and you encourage me and all of my friends to do the same. As maybe some of you know, I had a kidney transplant this year and so many people from across the country reached out and they offered their support.

"And others told me how hearing my story helped them find their own courage and helped other people want to get involved and donate. They reminded me how lucky I am to have a platform where I can share with you guys and I can pay the love forward," she said.

On the show, the "Back to you" singer also introduced 8-year-old Nellie Mainor, who suffers from a rare kidney disease.

WE Day is a movement that brings together world-renowned speakers and award-winning performers with millions of young people and families to inspire each other.

