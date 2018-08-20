Home Entertainment English

If I mess up, it's going viral: Singer Shawn Mendes

Singer Shawn Mendes will not drink alcohol while on tour because he does not want to make mistakes.

LOS ANGELES: Singer Shawn Mendes will not drink alcohol while on tour because he does not want to make mistakes.

"Have you sung on stage for 60 minutes? It is f***ing hard. And almost impossible hungover. There's certain magic drugs that can help, but I am not interested in those, so when I am flying 10 hours and there is a three-hour drive to the venue and I am doing three interviews, honestly, it's physically impossible to drink," Shawn told Times Style magazine.

"You have to be an athlete in the pop world, I'm not kidding," he added.

Asked what Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger would think of his clean-living ways, he said: "He did not have cellphones recording him 24/7. If he sounded like s**t, no one would know. If I mess up, it's going viral."

The "Treat you better" hitmaker said he needs to find more time to "enjoy life" instead of concentrating too much on his work, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I actually need to work on that. I'm not much of a partier. Honest to God, I need to enjoy my life more and stop worrying about work, but I find it difficult," he said.

