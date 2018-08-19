Justin Bieber is Hailey Baldwin's 'absolute best friend'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pop singer Justin Bieber and fiancee Hailey Baldwin have been inseparable ever since they started dating and the duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other.

In a recent adorable post, Baldwin can be seen sitting cuddled up in Bieber's lap as she flaunts her engagement ring.

absolute best friend. A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Aug 19, 2018 at 3:20pm PDT

"Absolute best friend," wrote the American model.

The much-in-love couple is planning to get hitched next year, reported TMZ. The exact date of the wedding, however, hasn't been announced yet.

The 'Sorry' singer took to social media on July 10 to confirm his engagement with the American model.

He also paid a loving tribute to his 21-year-old fiancee while also announcing his plans to marry her.