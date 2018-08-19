Home Entertainment English

Justin Bieber is Hailey Baldwin's 'absolute best friend'

In a recent adorable post, Baldwin can be seen sitting cuddled up in Bieber's lap as she flaunts her engagement ring.

Published: 20th August 2018 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Justin Bieber

Singer Justin Bieber (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pop singer Justin Bieber and fiancee Hailey Baldwin have been inseparable ever since they started dating and the duo never shies away from expressing their love for each other.

absolute best friend.

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

"Absolute best friend," wrote the American model.

The much-in-love couple is planning to get hitched next year, reported TMZ. The exact date of the wedding, however, hasn't been announced yet.

The 'Sorry' singer took to social media on July 10 to confirm his engagement with the American model.

He also paid a loving tribute to his 21-year-old fiancee while also announcing his plans to marry her.

