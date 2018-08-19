Home Entertainment English

Kim Kardashian shows off curves in neon thong

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was seen wearing yet another neon green dress, which she accessorised with a different matching vehicle.

Published: 20th August 2018 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West (Photo | Kim Kardashian Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West showed off her curvaceous body for a beach photo shoot with her friends. The mother of three was seen wearing little more than a neon pink thong bathing suit.

In the photographs, Kim, 37, can be seen posing barefoot on the beach, pairing her tiny bottoms with a tied-up white T-shirt and a pair of futuristic-looking sunglasses, people.com reported on Saturday.

 

Family Over Everything! #OurCalvins

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

To complete her look, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star ditched the wig she wore the previous night and returned to her naturally dark tresses, which she tied back into a high ponytail.

Later in the evening, Kim was seen wearing yet another neon green dress, which she accessorised with a different matching vehicle.

"My baby tonight," Kim wrote alongside a picture of the Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV.

