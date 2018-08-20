Matt Lauer to pay estranged wife Annette Roque USD 20 million

Home Entertainment English

Matt Lauer has agreed to pay Annette Roque up to USD 20 million in their divorce, which will soon be final.

LOS ANGELES: TV anchor Matt Lauer's divorce with estranged wife Annette Roque is nearing its finalisation and with it comes a multi-million dollar settlement.

According to Page Six, Lauer, 60, has agreed to pay Roque, 51, up to $20 million in their divorce, which will soon be final.

The outlet also reports that the couple, who married 20 years ago, has agreed to share custody of sons Jack, 17, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.

"Lauer finally decided it was time to finalise everything and move forward and focus on the kids. He has a lot of guilt about how things went down and he wants to make sure Annette is taken care of," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Now, "there is a noticeable difference in their attitude toward this entire process", the source said.

"They seem happier and their family and friends are thrilled to see they are both moving forward."

