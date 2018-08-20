Home Entertainment English

Melanie Sykes enjoying secret dates with Ziggy Lichman

Melanie Sykes and Ziggy Lichman​ are believed to share similar passions including a mutual love of fitness which they have bonded over.

Melanie Sykes

Singer Melanie Sykes (Photo | Melanie Sykes Instagram)

By IANS

LONDON: Singer Melanie Sykes has been "enjoying secret dates" with Big Brother's Ziggy Lichman at her house despite claims they are "just good friends".

Sykes has reportedly enjoying secret meet ups with Big Brother's Ziggy Lichman at her house, here after being introduced by a mutual friend, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 48-year-old TV personality and the reality star, 37, have allegedly been meeting up at her house, setting tongues wagging that there is something between them, reports the Sun.

The two are believed to share similar passions including a mutual love of fitness which they have bonded over.

A source said: "Ziggy is a very attractive guy and Mel has the house all to herself when it's her ex-husband Daniel Caltagirone's turn to have their kids. They share a mutual love of fitness which they have bonded over and, despite the age-gap, really get along well and make each other laugh."

However it is thought that Sykes has told her close friends that her and Lichman are nothing more than good friends.

