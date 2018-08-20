Singer Aretha Franklin memorial to take place for three days

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Legendary singer Aretha Franklin's representative announced the memorial plans for the late songstress, which will take place over three separate days and two different locations.

Viewing will begin on August 28 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit. The public is welcome to attend starting from 9 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m., and the schedule and location repeat for the following day, reports variety.com.

The funeral service will follow on August 31 at the Greater Grace Temple and will be limited to Franklin's family and friends.

The legendary songstress will be buried alongside her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin; her brother Cecil Franklin, her sisters Carolyn and Erma Franklin and her nephew Thomas Garrett at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit.

The "Queen of Soul" died on August 16 at the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Three days prior, members of Franklin's family told the media that she was gravely ill.

Known for hit songs like "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman", "Respect" and "Think", Franklin performed regularly since her cancer diagnosis in 2010.

Her last show was at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Gala in New York in November 2017.