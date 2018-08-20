Singer Camila Cabello​ uses eggs as face mask

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Camila Cabello puts eggs on her face to make her pores smaller.

"My mom and I do this thing where you get the white of an egg yolk and you put it on your face, and it makes your pores smaller," Cabello told Glamour.

The "Havana" hitmaker thinks it is extremely important to look after your skin inside and out so she drinks lots of water every day and scrubs her face every night before bed, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"You have to just take care of your skin and drink a lot of water, and always wash your face before you go to bed, no matter how tired you are," she said.

The Cuban pop superstar is considered to be one of the most stylist and beautiful women in the music business but she said she was not always so make-up savvy and it was only after auditioning for "The X Factor USA" at the age of 15 in 2012 that she started taking beauty seriously.