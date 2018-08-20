Home Entertainment English

Sylvester 'Rocky' Stallone posts throwback picture

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Hollywood veteran Sylvester Stallone on Monday shared a throwback picture from the time when his hit 'Rocky' was nearing release.

He took to Instagram to share a picture from his younger days. He looked dapper in a trench coat as he stood in front of a cinema hall ready to roll his hit film, as 'Sylvester Stallone as Rocky' can be read in the background.

An emotional Stallone thanked the audience for making his film a super-duper hit at the box office.

He wrote, "And interesting picture. This is one hour before Rocky came out. Just 60 short minutes later, my whole world flipped upside down and would never be the same. I Thank you all for that. PS, I'd like to add that just 2 years earlier I worked as an usher at that theater and the one down the street called the Baronet..."

The 'Expendables' star will next be seen in the role of a boxing coach in 'Creed II' alongside Michael B. Jordan.

