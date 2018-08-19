'The Vampire Diaries' star Claire Holt announces her second marriage

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "The Vampire Diaries" actress Claire Holt has married beau Andrew Joblin, a real estate executive.

Holt, 30, took to her Instagram page on Monday and shared the news of her wedding among her followers, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She posted a picture of herself with Joblin from the wedding day. They posed alongside a dog. It was captioned with the wedding date "8.18.18".

8.18.18 A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on Aug 19, 2018 at 2:40pm PDT

Holt confirmed her relationship with Joblin in July last year by sharing a photograph from their holiday in Italy.

This is the actress' second wedding. She was previously married to film producer Matthew Kaplan.