'The Vampire Diaries' star Claire Holt announces her second marriage

Holt confirmed her relationship with Joblin in July last year by sharing a photograph from their holiday in Italy.

Published: 20th August 2018 04:39 PM

Claire Holt

Actor Claire Holt (Photo | Claire Holt Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "The Vampire Diaries" actress Claire Holt has married beau Andrew Joblin, a real estate executive.

Holt, 30, took to her Instagram page on Monday and shared the news of her wedding among her followers, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She posted a picture of herself with Joblin from the wedding day. They posed alongside a dog. It was captioned with the wedding date "8.18.18".

 

8.18.18

A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on

Holt confirmed her relationship with Joblin in July last year by sharing a photograph from their holiday in Italy.

This is the actress' second wedding. She was previously married to film producer Matthew Kaplan.

