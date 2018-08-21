Home Entertainment English

Camila Cabello wins top honours at MTV Video Music Awards

American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello took home the Moon Man trophies for artist of the year and video.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello poses with her awards for artist of the year and video of the year for 'Havana' in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. | AP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello took home the Moon Man trophies for artist of the year and video of the year here at the MTV Video Music Awards, where Jennifer Lopez won the coveted Michael Jackson Vanguard Award for lifetime achievement.

Held at the Radio City Music Hall, the awards gala saw Cabello getting honoured for "Havana" featuring Young Thug, by pop icon Madonna, who also paid a tribute in memory of Aretha Franklin, reports eonline.com.

Cabello bowed down to the "Like a Virgin" singer, and said: "My hands are literally shaking. I'm never going to forget this moment. Madonna, I love you so, so much. I've seen every single music video of yours, I've seen every single documentary of yours, and you've inspired me so, so much."

Madonna, who seemingly had come straight from her 60th birthday festivities in Morocco and Malawi, and was dressed in traditional African garb, explained that she would go on to audition with a performance of Franklin's "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" to which she said she knew "every word" by heart.

She credited Franklin for being the reason she is as successful as she is today, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

"None of this would've happened, could've happened without our lady of soul. She led me to where I am today and I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight, in this room tonight, and I want to thank you Aretha for empowering all of us... Long live the queen!"

The song of the year honour went to Post Malone's "Rockstar" (featuring 21 Savage), while Cardi B was named best new artist. In the best collaboration category, Lopez won for "Dinero", which features DJ Khaled and Cardi B.

Lopez also put up an electrifying performance as she sang old hits like "Jenny from the Block", "I'm Real" and "All I Have", as well as "On the floor". She thanked her children and beau Alex Rodriguez onstage.

Avicii won a posthumous award for best dance video of his "Lonely together" featuring Rita Ora, while Ariana Grande scored for the best pop video with "No tears left to cry" and Nicki Minaj's "Chun-li" won best hip hop video.

