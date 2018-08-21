Home Entertainment English

Charlie Hunnam-starrer 'Papillon' to release in India on August 31

Charlie Hunnam-starrer 'Papillon' tells the story of two prisoners trying to escape a penal colony in Guiana.

Published: 21st August 2018 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Charlie Hunnam

Hollywood actor Charlie Hunnam (File | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Charlie Hunnam's "Papillon" will release in India on August 31.

MVP Entertainment is bringing the film to India, read a statement to IANS.

Based on autobiographical novel "Papillon", published in France in 1969, the film tells the story of two prisoners trying to escape a penal colony in Guiana. The mystery drama is directed by Michael Noer.

"Papillon" follows the epic story of Henri "Papillon" Charrière (Charlie Hunnam), a safecracker from the Parisian underworld framed for murder.

Convicted and sentenced to life in the notorious penal colony on Devil's Island, Papillon forms an unlikely alliance to regain his freedom. Convicted counterfeiter Louis Dega (Rami Malek), in exchange for protection, agrees to finance Papillon's escape making for a gripping watch.

