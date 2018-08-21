Home Entertainment English

DJ-music producer Avicii wins posthumous MTV Video Music Awards 2018​​​​​​​

Avicii was nominated for VMAs in 2012 for best electronic dance video and best choreography for 'Levels'.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: DJ-music producer Avicii won a posthumous award for best dance song alongside Rita Ora for their collaboration "Lonely Together" at MTV's VMAs.

The electronic artiste died of an apparent suicide in Oman in April at age 28.

Other nominees for best dance video included Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa for "One Kiss," The Chainsmokers for "Everybody Hates Me," David Guetta & Sia for "Flames," Marshmello ft Khalid for "Silence," and Zedd & Liam Payne for "Get Low (Street Video)."

Avicii was nominated for VMAs in 2012 for best electronic dance video and best choreography for "Levels".

He also received nominations in 2014 for "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother," for best pop video and best video with a social message, respectively.

The Swedish DJ, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was also nominated for a Grammy for best dance recording in 2013 for "Levels".

