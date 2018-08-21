Home Entertainment English

Eva Longoria to play Dora's mother in 'Dora the Explorer'

The animated 'Dora the Explorer' television series ran on Nickelodeon from 2000-2014 for eight seasons with 172 episodes aired.

Published: 21st August 2018 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Eva Longoria

Actor Eva Longoria (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Eva Longoria is joining live-action movie "Dora the Explorer". She will portray the mother of the title character.

Isabela Moner is playing Dora in the movie version of the hit Nickelodeon cartoon series. Paramount has set August 2, 2019 as the release date, reports variety.com.

The animated "Dora the Explorer" television series ran on Nickelodeon from 2000-2014 for eight seasons with 172 episodes aired. It followed a young Latina girl who went on adventures around the world.

Kristin Burr is producing the movie, which has been in the works since 2015. Executive producers are John G. Scotti, Julia Pistor and Eugenio Derbez, who is also co-starring in it along with Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza and Temuera Morrison.

"Dora the Explorer" was developed through Paramount's Paramount Players division, which hired writer-director Nick Stoller in October to work on the script. James Bobin, whose credits include "Alice Through the Looking Glass" and "Muppets Most Wanted, is directing it.

Production companies are Paramount Players, Nickelodeon and Walden Media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Eva Longoria Dora the Explorer Dora the Explorer film

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony