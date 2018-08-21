Italian actress Asia Argento not facing sexual abuse investigation

By PTI

LONDON: Asia Argento is not being investigated for the alleged sexual abuse of James Bennett, but according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson detectives will reach out to the young actor about his claim.

The New York Times had revealed in a report published on Sunday that Argento, made a deal with former child actor-musician Bennett for the amount of USD 380,000, payable over the period of a year-and-a-half.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Department said the agency first came to know about the allegation from the Times report, and would now try to get in touch with Bennett.

"There's no investigation at this point. They're going to exhaust all avenues since the information has come to light, but it's not under investigation at this time," said Deputy Kimberly Alexander.

Argento was one of Harvey Weinstein's initial accusers revealing to the New Yorker that he forcibly performed oral sex on her 20 years ago.

She has also been one of the vocal advocates of the #MeToo movement.