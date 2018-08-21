Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 16: This is when shooting will commence

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The filming of the sixteenth season of the infamous American television series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' (KUWTK) is all set to begin next week.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West took to social media to inform her fans and followers. She wrote, "We start filming Season 16 of KUWTK next week. Woke up feeling forever grateful!"

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which first aired in 2007, focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family. The series focuses mainly on sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

It also features 'Momager' Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, Kourtney's on-off boyfriend of the last 10 years. Kris' ex-husband, Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner was on the show until their divorce in 2015.