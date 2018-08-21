Home Entertainment English

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 16: This is when shooting will commence

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West took to social media to inform her fans and followers.

Published: 21st August 2018 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The filming of the sixteenth season of the infamous American television series 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' (KUWTK) is all set to begin next week.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West took to social media to inform her fans and followers. She wrote, "We start filming Season 16 of KUWTK next week. Woke up feeling forever grateful!"

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', which first aired in 2007, focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner blended family. The series focuses mainly on sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

It also features 'Momager' Kris Jenner and Scott Disick, Kourtney's on-off boyfriend of the last 10 years. Kris' ex-husband, Bruce (now Caitlyn) Jenner was on the show until their divorce in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Keeping Up with the Kardashians KUWTK KUWTK season 16 Kim Kardashian

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Malaria cases on the rise in Hyderabad
Katrina Kaif reveals her 'Bharat' look
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony