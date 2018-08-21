'Kin' is wish-fulfilment movie: Jonathan Baker

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: At its heart, "Kin" is a wish-fulfilment movie, says its co-director Jonathan Baker.

The Lions Gate's next film titled "Kin", a crime thriller with a sci-fi twist, has been directed by the Baker Brothers -- Jonathan and Josh.

"At its heart, 'Kin' is a wish-fulfilment movie. It's about a young character who finds something otherworldly beyond his wildest imagination, his wildest dreams. But then has to decide how he's going to use it, and whether his actions are at heart good or something more sinister," Jonathan said in a statement to IANS.

Josh said people will get "multiple flavours in one dish" through this film.

"There's a suspenseful crime element, there's family drama, you're going to get visual sci-fi, and big stuff mixed with an indie sensibility. We think all of those things combined is what makes 'Kin' unique," he shared.

"Kin", starring Myles Truitt and Jack Reynor, is slated to release in India on August 31.