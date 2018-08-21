Home Entertainment English

'Kin' is wish-fulfilment movie: Jonathan Baker

The Lions Gate's next film titled 'Kin', a crime thriller with a sci-fi twist, has been directed by the Baker Brothers.

Published: 21st August 2018 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Jonathan Baker

Director Jonathan Baker (Photo | Jonathan Baker Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: At its heart, "Kin" is a wish-fulfilment movie, says its co-director Jonathan Baker.

The Lions Gate's next film titled "Kin", a crime thriller with a sci-fi twist, has been directed by the Baker Brothers -- Jonathan and Josh.

"At its heart, 'Kin' is a wish-fulfilment movie. It's about a young character who finds something otherworldly beyond his wildest imagination, his wildest dreams. But then has to decide how he's going to use it, and whether his actions are at heart good or something more sinister," Jonathan said in a statement to IANS.

Josh said people will get "multiple flavours in one dish" through this film.

"There's a suspenseful crime element, there's family drama, you're going to get visual sci-fi, and big stuff mixed with an indie sensibility. We think all of those things combined is what makes 'Kin' unique," he shared.

"Kin", starring Myles Truitt and Jack Reynor, is slated to release in India on August 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jonathan Baker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. (Photo|AFP)
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
Interesting facts about Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old gold medallist at the Asian Games