MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Logic makes a statement on immigration policies

By IANS

NEW YORK: Musician Logic delivered a powerful performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA), using a backdrop of immigration illustrated by a US Border Patrol graphic and a t-shirt that read "F**k the wall", referencing President Donald Trumps proposed border-crossing deterrent.

The immigration-themed set featured dozens of advocates for immigrants' rights and others displaced by Trump's policies at the border, reports variety.com.

Civil rights organisations have also fought to keep Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) following Trump's attempts to end the immigration policy. Former President Barack Obama created the programme to protect young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

During his VMA performance of "One Day" on which he was joined by OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, the rapper also showed his support for immigrants, by saying: "Bring us your tired, your poor, and any immigrant who seeks refuge. Together, we can build not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united."

The event took place on Monday.

At the 2018 Grammy Awards, Logic performed his song "1-800-273-8255" with Alessia Cara and Khalid, to encourage people struggling with mental health to call the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Suicide attempt survivors joined the artistes on stage, wearing t-shirts with the number and the message: "You are not alone."

At last year's VMAs, Logic also performed the song and spoke about using his platform to raise awareness about issues ranging from anxiety to sexual assault.