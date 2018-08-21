Home Entertainment English

Rose McGowan​ 'heartbroken' over sex abuse 'settlement' by Asia Argento​

Argento has reportedly made a $380,000 settlement with actor Jimmy Bennett, the accuser who claimed that in 2013, the "XXX" actor assaulted him just after he turned 17.

Asia Argento​

Actor Asia Argento (File | AP)

By IANS

 

LOS ANGELES: Actress-activist Rose McGowan, who knows actress Asia Argento for a while, is heartbroken after hearing about settlement that the latter is reported to have made with an actor who claimed she sexually assaulted him.

Argento has reportedly made a $380,000 settlement with actor Jimmy Bennett, the accuser who claimed that in 2013, the "XXX" actor assaulted him just after he turned 17, reported variety.com.

McGowan on Monday took to her Twitter account and wrote: "I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago. Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere."

McGowan and Argento have been among the most prominent women to come forward with allegations of rape against now-disgraced film titan Harvey Weinstein, who is facing criminal charges in New York unrelated to McGowan or Argento.

Supporting her friend, McGowan added: "None of us know the truth of the situation and I'm sure more will be revealed. Be gentle."

McGowan has gained stature as a victims' advocate in the year since the Weinstein allegations first broke in the New York Times and New Yorker last October.

