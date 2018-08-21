Home Entertainment English

Singer Cheryl treats fans with make-up tips

Singer Cheryl ensured all eyes were on her visage as she framed her look with an edgy space bun hairstyle.

Published: 21st August 2018 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Cheryl

Singer Cheryl (Photo | Cheryl Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Cheryl, who will be seen judging a TV dance talent show "The Greatest Dancer", treated her fans with some beauty and make-up tips.

The 35-year-old took to her Instagram to share tips from her beauty preparations while she was getting ready for a glam session, reports dailymail.co.uk.

While giving some lipstick application tips, she said: 'We're doing a diffused lip, so the edges are not hard."

Also, injecting hints of fun into her make-up session, the "Fight for this love" hitmaker experimented with a range of social media filters, which featured heart prints and cash animations.

She ensured all eyes were on her visage as she framed her look with an edgy space bun hairstyle.

Cheryl's social media activity comes after she revealed she has two new singles set for release from her upcoming fifth studio album, which comes four years since her last album.

