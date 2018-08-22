Home Entertainment English

'Crazy Rich Asians' won't release in India

The film stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh.

Published: 22nd August 2018 11:21 AM

Crazy Rich Asians

A still from 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: "Crazy Rich Asians" is making quite an impact globally with its storyline and box office business, but the film will not release in India.

When a Twitter user questioned about the buzz that "Crazy Rich Asians" won't be hitting the screens in India, a response from the official Twitter handle of the studio Warner Bros India read: "We are sad to announce that 'Crazy Rich Asians' would not be releasing in India."

After reading this, Indians expressed their disappointment over the film not coming to their country.

One user wrote: "What a shame! Though I found the book to be much better than the movie, the audience reactions (audible collective gasp at some points, pin-drop silence at Araminta's entry at the wedding) will remain with me for a long long time."

Another posted: "Sad! Good movies are given a miss here when not so good ones are released anyways!"

Touted to be the first contemporary English-language Hollywood movie with an almost all-Asian cast after a long time, "Crazy Rich Asians" is based on the book by Kevin Kwan with the same name.

It tells story of Chinese-American Rachel Chu, her boyfriend Nick Young and the adventure that they go on when Nick takes Rachel to Singapore for his best friend's wedding.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Nico Santos, Lisa Lu, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh.

Though the film registered a good box office business internationally, there have been complaints that the film doesn't represent the true diversity of Southeast Asia or Asia.

