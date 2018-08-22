Home Entertainment English

He's a guy who does not know what he is getting into: John Krasinski on 'Jack Ryan'

John Krasinski is best known for playing the affable Jim Halpert on "The Office", hopes to bring a similar appeal to the series.

John Krasinski

Hollywood actor John Krasinski (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor John Krasinski says he decided to be a part of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" because he loved the ordinary guy appeal of his character of a rookie CIA analyst.

The show is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 31.

The eight-episode series is the origin story of the character.

Graham Roland and Carlton Cuse, creators of the series, worked to make it authentic and relatable to the audience.

"He is a guy who didn't know what he was getting into. There are people who you can look up to onscreen and think that you could be them, and then, there are people on the frontlines actually making the difference. I fell in love with the character because I felt like, you could be him," Krasinksi said in a statement.

The actor, best known for playing the affable Jim Halpert on "The Office", hopes to bring a similar appeal to the series.

