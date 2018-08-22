Hilary Swank secretly marries boyfriend Philip Schneider

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Hollywood actor Hilary Swank has entered into wedlock with her boyfriend Philip Schneider.

The couple got hitched on August 21 in a close-knit ceremony at the Saint Lucia Preserve in California, reported E! Online.

The 'Million Dollar Baby' star wore an Atelier dress designed by Elie Saab, made of Chantilly lace, silk chiffon and organza silk.

The couple began dating back in 2016 after Swank broke-up with professional Columbian tennis player, Ruben Torres.

Six months after her breakup, Swank and Schneider were spotted at Corviglia Snowpark in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Following which, Schneider proposed to her in 2016 while they were on vacation in America's Colorado.

On the work front, she is presently busy with TV series 'Trust', in which she stars alongside actor Brendan Fraser of 'Encino Man' fame.