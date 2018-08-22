Home Entertainment English

Prolific producer Craig Zadan dead at 69

Zadan died on Monday night at his Hollywood Hills home of complications from a recent shoulder replacement surgery.

Published: 22nd August 2018 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Craig Zadan

Producer Craig Zadan (Photo | Craig Zadan Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Craig Zadan, the prolific producer known for his touch with stage, TV and film musicals, is no more.

He was 69.

Zadan died on Monday night at his Hollywood Hills home of complications from a recent shoulder replacement surgery.

NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt announced the news of his demise on Tuesday, reports variety.com.

"We are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theatre, and television productions - several of them joyous musicals - was taken away so suddenly," Greenblatt said.

"Craig's distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business," Greenblatt added.

Zadan had a long producing partnership with Neil Meron in Storyline Entertainment, which was recently renamed Zadan/Meron Productions.

The two were known for shepherding high-end movies and mini-series for broadcast and cable networks, ranging from dramas such as "Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story" and "Anne Frank" to musical productions ranging from Bette Midler in "Gypsy" for CBS in 1993 and Whitney Houston in "Cinderella".

Zadan was known for his exuberance and for his dedication to the old-school job of producing. He was a student of theatre, film, and TV who loved to up the showmanship factor in all of his projects. The duo were key members of the team behind the NBC drama "Smash", set in the world of Broadway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Craig Zadan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Manafort 'disappointed' by verdict: Attorney Kevin Downing
First video game featuring Nazi symbols released in Germany
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games