Prolific producer Craig Zadan dead at 69

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Craig Zadan, the prolific producer known for his touch with stage, TV and film musicals, is no more.

He was 69.

Zadan died on Monday night at his Hollywood Hills home of complications from a recent shoulder replacement surgery.

NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt announced the news of his demise on Tuesday, reports variety.com.

"We are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theatre, and television productions - several of them joyous musicals - was taken away so suddenly," Greenblatt said.

"Craig's distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business," Greenblatt added.

Zadan had a long producing partnership with Neil Meron in Storyline Entertainment, which was recently renamed Zadan/Meron Productions.

The two were known for shepherding high-end movies and mini-series for broadcast and cable networks, ranging from dramas such as "Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story" and "Anne Frank" to musical productions ranging from Bette Midler in "Gypsy" for CBS in 1993 and Whitney Houston in "Cinderella".

Zadan was known for his exuberance and for his dedication to the old-school job of producing. He was a student of theatre, film, and TV who loved to up the showmanship factor in all of his projects. The duo were key members of the team behind the NBC drama "Smash", set in the world of Broadway.