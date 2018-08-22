Home Entertainment English

Singer Madonna responds to Aretha Franklin tribute backlash

Many took to Twitter to criticise Madonna on Monday night for her words about Franklin, who died at age 76 last week.

Published: 22nd August 2018 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Madonna

Madonna presents the award for video of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall. | AP

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Madonna responded to the backlash following her tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards, saying she did not intend to do a tribute to her, but was asked by MTV to "share any anecdotes" she had about the late singer.

In an Instagram post congratulating video of the year winner Camila Cabello, Madonna addressed the controversy and offered some context as to why she spoke about Franklin, reports variety.com.

"Just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV," she wrote.

She added: "And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin. I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her.

"That would be impossible in two minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment. Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha!"

Many took to Twitter to criticise Madonna on Monday night for her words about Franklin, who died at age 76 last week.

After Madonna's speech, in which she spoke about the origins of her own career and how a failed audition singing Franklin's "(You make me feel like) a natural woman" launched her into pop stardom, Twitter users roasted her for focusing on herself.

Madonna gave the widely criticised speech while presenting the most coveted award of the night - Video of the Year - which went to Cabello.

