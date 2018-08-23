Home Entertainment English

I always believed great music can come from India: Seymour Stein

Talking about his frequent visits to India, Stein said since the first time till now, he has been to the country over 20 times.

Published: 23rd August 2018 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Seymour Stein

Grammy award winner Seymour Stein (File | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Grammy award winner Seymour Stein has said he always believed great music could come from India, and this thought brings him back to the country for visits.

Seymour Stein was present at the 'Dialogue: The Indian Music Industry Convention 2018' an initiative by the Indian Music Industry (IMI) on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Other keynote speakers at the event were, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, Shridhar Subramanium Chairman IMI, K.T. Ang, Regional Director IFPI and Blaise Fernandes CEO IMI.

Talking about his frequent visits to India, Stein said since the first time till now, he has been to the country over 20 times.

"I first visited India just about 40 years ago. I was just so intrigued by the Indian Music a little after visiting Trinidad. I was a big fan of Calypso music and over the last 20-25 years I have come almost every year," said Stein.

"I made some great friends here, like Blaise (Fernandes CEO IMI), Mandar (Coo Times Music). I always believed great music can come from India and that's why I am here today," he said.

Stein said he is looking forward to meeting Indie artists. "I heard this was an Indie conference and you know, the Indies in America, Europe have really contributed at the beginning of all the great new trends in music."

Seymour Stein announced his departure from Warner Music after 42 years at the label group in July 2018. He also said goodbye to Sire Records, the label he co-founded in 1967.

When asked about the reason Indian music is not seen on the global charts, he said, "I believe if Indie record companies had more traction and more ability to compete with the two major companies, Universal and Sony, it would be incredible."

Seymour Stein signed and released albums by Madonna, the Ramones, Talking Heads, Depeche Mode, the Smiths, the Pretenders, and many others in his 50-year-long career in the music industry.

