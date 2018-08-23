Jon Hamm, Ed Harris join 'Top Gun: Maverick'

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actors Jon Hamm and Ed Harris have joined the cast of military action drama film "Top Gun: Maverick".

The film, also starring actors Tom Cruise, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller, is a sequel to 1986 Tony Scott's directorial "Top Gun", reports usatoday.com.

Being helmed by Joseph Kosinski, "Top Gun: Maverick" will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dog-fighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor.

Teller will play the hotshot pilot son of Maverick's former Radar Intercept Officer Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). Powell will also play a cocky pilot.

The film is slated to release on July 12, 2019.