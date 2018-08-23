Lena Dunham joins Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Girls" creator-actor Lena Dunham has joined the star-studded cast of Quentin Tarantino's 1960's thriller "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

The film, which features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in lead roles, also stars Maya Hawke, the daughter of 'Kill Bill' and 'Pulp Fiction' star Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Austin Butler and Lorenza Izzo.

The story is set in Los Angeles in 1969 and follows Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), the former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), who are struggling to make it in a Hollywood.

Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate (Robbie).

The film's cast also includes names like Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, James Marsden and Luke Perry.