My role was not dependent on being physical: Ronda Rousey on 'Mile 22'

Ronda Rousey said she loved the fact that my character is great with guns and she's not really so much hand-to-hand combat at all.

Ronda Rousey

WWE star and actress Ronda Rousey (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star and actress Ronda Rousey says that she loved being part of Peter Berg's "Mile 22" as it offered something "fresh and different" to her.

"They put the script in my lap and it was a completely fresh and different role for me, and I absolutely loved it," Rousey said in a statement to IANS.

"My role was not so dependent on being physical and fighting; it was like completely the opposite. Peter was like, 'I don't want you to do any fighting. I don't want you doing anything Ronda-ish'. He wanted to give me an opportunity to actually not just lean on the physicality part," she added.

The actress said she loved the "fact that my character is great with guns and she's not really so much hand-to-hand combat at all, and so it was something very different for me".

Written by Graham Roland and Lea Carpenter, "Mile 22", featuring Mark Wahlberg, is the story of an elite American intelligence officer who, with the help of the top-secret tactical command unit, tries to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information out of a foreign country.

The film, brought to India by PVR Pictures, will release in India on Friday.

