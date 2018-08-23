Qaushiq Mukherjee's next 'Garbage' picked up by Netflix

By PTI

MUMBAI: Quashik Mukherjee's next directorial venture "Garbage" has been picked up by streaming giant Netflix.

This is his third film that has gone straight to the streaming service, after "Ludo" and "Brahman Naman".

The film explores themes of oppression - both sexual and psychological extremism in the era of blind faith and aggressive digital medium.

"Having 'Garbage' up on Netflix means my audience around the world will be able to watch the film," the director said in a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"It will be very exciting to see the impact of this release in a climate of hate and repression," he added.