Home Entertainment English

Qaushiq Mukherjee's next 'Garbage' picked up by Netflix

'Garbage' explores themes of oppression - both sexual and psychological extremism in the era of blind faith and aggressive digital medium.

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Quashiq Mukherjee

Director Qaushiq Mukherjee (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Quashik Mukherjee's next directorial venture "Garbage" has been picked up by streaming giant Netflix.

This is his third film that has gone straight to the streaming service, after "Ludo" and "Brahman Naman".

The film explores themes of oppression - both sexual and psychological extremism in the era of blind faith and aggressive digital medium.

"Having 'Garbage' up on Netflix means my audience around the world will be able to watch the film," the director said in a statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"It will be very exciting to see the impact of this release in a climate of hate and repression," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Netflix Quashik Mukherjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Madras Day is celebrated on 22 August every year and marks the founding day of Chennai (Madras). The date has its significance in history as this was the day in 1639 when East India Company purchased Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam. As Chennai turns 379 lets
Madras Day: Journey from Madras to Chennai on 379th birthday
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 