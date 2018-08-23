Home Entertainment English

Stolen Princess from Ukraine comes to India this weekend

Ukrainian animated film Stolen Princess is releasing in India this week. In an exclusive interview with City Express, Sushilkumar Agarwal, CEO of Ultra Media and Entertainment Group that bought t

Published: 23rd August 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

By lSridevi S
Express News Service

Ukrainian animated film Stolen Princess is releasing in India this week. In an exclusive interview with City Express, Sushilkumar Agarwal, CEO of Ultra Media and Entertainment Group that bought the distribution rights in India, speaks about the present status of animation films in India. The film is releasing on August 24 across India.

Who is Stolen Princess?
The Stolen Princess is a family-oriented animation film which is an engaging fairy tale with captivating adventures, fascinating original characters and interesting subplots. It is nothing less than a Disney movie and hence, has been doing fabulously across the globe. The film is here to entertain people from all the walks of life.

How have the dynamics of the animated films changed over the years?
The animation sector in India has been growing steadily over the past few years. India has emerged as a key animation development market as Hollywood studios have been tapping India’s large pool of low-cost, English- speaking animators who are familiar with the western culture. Even the increased consumption in tier-II and tier-III Indian cities is creating more opportunities for the industry.

What next in the animation sector you think will drag people to theatres?
The animation genre has been one of the longest-lasting and indestructible genres in film history, always drawing in parents and their children. Fans of the genre are always in for quite a ride, and the current lineup of animated projects in development are going to revisit old and beloved characters as well as introduce brand-new ones.

Having said that, 2019 is shaping up to become one of the busiest periods in the history of animated movies. There are dozens of animated films currently in development, including projects from Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation, and other studios. Despite the various sequels, reboots, and spin-offs to already established franchises, there is also a fair share of original stories coming soon to theatres.

What are the challenges of making animated films in India?
India first of all needs an animation set up in order to make a animation film. There are no proper institutes in India that teaches you animation. Another aspect plaguing the growth of the Indian animation industry is the constant money haggling that international studios indulge in when it comes to hiring VFX vendors from India. There is also a lack of subsidies from both central and the state governments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games