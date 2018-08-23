Home Entertainment English

'The Nun' is different from other films in Conjuring universe: Jonas Bloquet

Directed by Corin Hardy, this film is produced by James Wan and by Peter Safran, who has produced all the films in 'The Conjuring' franchise.

Published: 23rd August 2018 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

The Nun

A still from 'The Nun' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

 

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jonas Bloquet says there are many scenes in the horror film "The Nun" which gives feel of an "Indiana Jones" adventure.

"There are scenes in 'The Nun' that definitely have the feel of an Indiana Jones or The Mummy adventure, which makes it a different experience from the other films in the Conjuring universe," Bloquet said in a statement to IANS.

"It has a bigger canvas -- a hostile environment in Romania," he added.

Warner Bros Pictures is bringing the film to India. It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7.

Valak, a demonic Nun, had a part in "The Conjuring 2". And "The Nun" narrates the origin of the demon.

Directed by Corin Hardy, this film is produced by James Wan and by Peter Safran, who has produced all the films in "The Conjuring" franchise. It also stars Demian Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, Charlotte Hope, Ingrid Bisu and Bonnie Aarons. Talking about the film, he said: "They will experience a big adventure-horror film -- and tremendous fear. I want to hear some screams in the theatre."

